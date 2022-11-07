Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has picked Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik for their semifinal clash against England at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Uthappa, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said Pant would be a better option for the Rohit Sharma-led side because of the size of boundaries in Adelaide, where the crucial game between India and England is scheduled to be played on November 10.

Pant or Karthik - who should India play in the T20 World Cup semifinal?

Uthappa said that with Adil Rashid in the England team, it would be better if Pant plays ahead of Karthik in the semifinal. The former CSK player added that Pant would be the best option to take Rashid down given that he is a left-handed batter.

"Yeah absolutely [Pant playing as a floater]. Especially in Adelaide, given the size of the square boundaries which are as small as they can be in Australia, and with Adil Rashid there, I think Rishabh Pant would be the best option to take him down," Uthappa said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time: Out.

Earlier, former India head coach Ravi Shastri backed Pant to play ahead of Karthik in their match against England, citing the same reason as Uthappa. Shastri also added that Pant is a left-handed batter and would be able to disrupt England's bowling attack. Shastri said that Pant has done well against England whenever he has gotten an opportunity, saying he was the one who won India a crucial ODI match in England earlier this year.

You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason why a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness to it. England have a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers. You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost 3 or 4 wickets at the top," Shastri said.

Pant & Karthik at T20 World Cup 2022

Pant has played just one match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. He was part of the playing XI for India in their final Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Pant failed to create an impact in the game as he was dismissed for 3 off 5 balls. Karthik, on the other hand, has also failed to play the role of a finisher in the ongoing World Cup, where he has played four matches and scored just 14 runs.

Image: PTI/Instagram/RobinUthappa