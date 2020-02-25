Here's Why Pakistan Players Will Not Be A Part Of Asia XI Squad Against World XI

The Pakistan players will not be participating in the upcoming three-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI which will be played at Dhaka next month. The matches, to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, are scheduled to be held from March 18 to 21. The Asia XI squad was announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday.

Why Pakistan players will not feature?

The Asia XI side will feature the likes of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, stylish batsman KL Rahul, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, star pacer Mohammed Shami. Apart from the Indian players, Afghan sensation Rashid Khan, Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera, veteran Bangladeshi wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, young Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, etc. However, there were no names of Pakistani players mentioned in the squad.

The list does not feature the top-ranked batsman and Pakistani T20I skipper Babar Azam, star all-rounder Imad Wasim, young pace sensation Shaheen Afridi, etc. The reason why the Pakistan players have not been included in Asia XI is that they are currently taking part in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which concludes on March 22. Therefore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed BCB that their players will not be available to take part in the series.

As per sources, Virat Kohli's selection is subject to confirmation while KL Rahul will only be available for one match. Meanwhile, the World XI will be led by former South African skipper Faf du Plessis and it will feature the likes of the West Indian hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle, his countryman Kieron Pollard, star English batsman Jonny Bairstow, etc.

The squads:

Asia XI squad: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane.

World XI squad: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan.

