India's Real Pink Ball "Test" Will Be In Adelaide: Former Cricketers

India might have won the historic day & night Test match against Bangladesh by an innings, but the cricket pundits and former greats believe the nation's Pink ball real "Test" will be when they decide to play against Australia in Adelaide. While Shane Warne in his tweet wrote: "Welcome to Pink ball cricket" and posted a few similar photographs of Adelaide & Kolkata but the game in two different cities will be stark dissimilar, feel former cricketers.

Cricketers show interest in pink-ball Tests

The cricketing world also seemed to be sharply divided on Pink ball's regular usage in Test series in the future. Former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman were strongly in favour of Pink ball as they felt it was the way forward as it brought spectators to the stadium citing Eden Gardens attendance, and went on to even thank BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly for initiating it successfully. But there were other legends who felt the game itself was far from reality and the Pink ball not ideal enough and looked quite "invisible".

Others who were against the pink-ball

Legendary spinner Bishen Singh Bedi said he was not a great fan of Pink ball cricket. "First Test cricket should be held under sunlight. Secondly, tell me was the ball clearly visible? Even South African umpire Marais Erasmus who hardly makes mistakes, could not see the ball properly and made two wrong decisions. Thirdly, the pink ball is harsh for the bowlers, especially spinners bowling under the twilight. In short, Pink ball cricket is not my cup of tea." Other former greats felt that the real Test of Pink ball cricket will be when two best Test-playing nations - India and Australia play under the lights in Adelaide.

