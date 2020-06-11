Anderson 'grateful' To WI Team For Taking 'scary' Decision Of Touring England Amid COVID

England's veteran speedster James Anderson has appreciated the West Indies team for agreeing to tour the country for a Test series amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson stated that the English team is very 'grateful' to the visitors for taking a 'scary' decision to make the journey over. Even though the series commences from July 8, the visitors have already arrived in the UK and entered the bio-secure bubble. Three West Indies players - Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul - opted out of the tour.

'Scary decision'

Speaking to UK media, Anderson stated that there are 'concerns' regarding the resumption of cricket as the team has not had any competitive cricket before that first Test match, adding that there are three Tests in quick succession so the team needs to look at certain things in terms of workloads. He also added that he has been training during the lockdown. Anderson is among a group of 55 players asked to return to England training ahead of the West Indies series and has been bowling in the nets while following social-distancing measures.

'Not guinea pigs'

Meanwhile, on the other hand, West Indies skipper Jason Holder asserted that the decision to tour England amid the pandemic has not been dictated by money nor a sense of adventure but in an attempt to restore normalcy. Speaking to BBC Sport, he stated that a lot of people were 'crying out' for cricket and that the team does not want to be 'guinea pigs' but everybody was comfortable with the tour and hence they decided to go ahead with it.

The Caribbean cricketer also reflected upon the anti-racist stir around the globe triggered by the death of George Floyd and remarked that there have been incidents 'particularly against England,' where people have come out and said things before the series which has fuelled West Indies' players. He added that the global uprise is something 'serious' that the team could build on and get some positive energy throughout the group.

The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The ECB while announcing the proposed schedule had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

(With PTI Inputs)