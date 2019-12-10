The Debate
WI-U19 Vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Cricket News

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11: West Indies-U19 will square off against Sri Lanka-U19 in the third match of the West Indies U19 Tri-Series on Tuesday, December 10.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
WI-U19 vs SL-U19 dream11

West Indies-U19 will square off against Sri Lanka-U19 in the third match of the West Indies U19 Tri-Series on Tuesday, December 10 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The match will commence at 6:30 PM (IST). West Indies-U19 had a great start to the tournament as they managed to beat England-U19 by defending a paltry total of 164. But in the second game, they slumped against the same opponents by 29 runs while chasing 169.

On the other hand, the Sri Lanka-U19 team have some promising names in their squad but have seen failures at the U-19 level. They lost the Youth ODI series against Bangladesh by a 0-4 margin last month. The Lankans would want to start their campaign on a winning note while Windies will look to bounce back after their thrashing at the hands of England-U19.

Let us have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 squads

West Indies-U19 Squad: Kimani Melius (Captain), Leonardo Julian (Wicket-keeper), Mbeki Joseph, Antonio Morris, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd, Kirk McKenzie, Ramon Simmonds, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Daniel Beckford

Sri Lanka-U19 Squad: Nipun Dananjaya (Captain), Kamil Mishra (Wicket-keeper), Navod Paranavithana, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Rasantha, Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Lakshan Gamage, Ashain Daniel, Dilum Sudeera.

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Leonardo Jullien (Captain)

Batsmen: Nipun Dananjaya, Kimani Melius, Ravindu Rasantha

Bowlers: Matthew Patrick, Ashmead Nedd, Naveen Fernando

All-rounders: Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde (Vice-captain), Rohan Sanjaya, Navod Paranavithana 

West Indies U-19 start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

Published:
COMMENT


