DUR Vs JOZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Durban Heat will take on Jozi Stars after a day's layoff in the 30th and final league game of the Mzansi Super League 2019 on Tuesday, December 10 at Kingsmead, Durban. The match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Durban Heat is in fourth place and they need a win in this game in order to qualify for the knockouts. They have won all their games chasing with the likes of David Miller and Alex Hales starring for them. The weather isn't quite promising with another possible washout on the cards. Nevertheless, at least a shortened game would be expected with qualification on the line for Durban. On the other hand, defending champions Jozi Stars haven't been able to replicate their performance from the last season as they have lost nine back-to-back games. They will look to win this one and end their campaign on a high.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara Picks 2 Indian Batsmen Who Can Break His 400* Record, Here Are His Choices

DUR vs JOZ Squads

Durban Heat Squad: Dane Vilas (Captain & Wicketkeeper-batsman), Wesley Marshall, Alex Hales, Wihan Lubbe, David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Daryn Dupavillio, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, Shaun von Berg, Marco Jansen, Sarel Erwee

Jozi Stars Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wicketkeeper-batsman), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Shoaib Malik, Daniel Christian, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lizaad Williams, Simon Harmer, Dane Paterson, Nono Pongolo, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Delano Potgieter.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh's Mother Reveals Major Surprise On Legendary Southpaw's Retirement

DUR vs JOZ Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Dane Vilas

Batsmen: Alex Hales (Captain), David Miller (Vice-captain), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, Kyle Abbott, Keshav Maharaj

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Daniel Christian.

Durban Heat start as favourites to win the game.

ALSO READ | 'Lethal': Ian Chappell's Warning To Australia's Proposal On 2 Day-Night Tests Versus India

ALSO READ | ICC Trolled By Netizens With Yuvraj Singh's 6 Sixes On Stuart Broad's Test Debut Post

(Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games)