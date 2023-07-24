WI Vs IND: How Can Rain Spoil India's Chances Of Playing World Test Championship Final?

Quick links:
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma in action during the Day 4 of the second IND vs WI Test (Image: AP)
The rainshowers have been a major part of the second IND vs WI Test being played at the Queen's Park Oval ground in Trinidad. The rain wasted a lot of time in the second match between India and West Indies, and it can also push the match to a draw. Team India are the favourites to win the second Test and also clinch the series by a 2-0 lead, but the rain has not allowed the play to begin on the fifth day of the match.
As the rain has not allowed the play to begin on Day 5 of the second Test match between India and West Indies, here are some reasons how can it spoil Team India's chances to play the WTC 2023-25 final.
Even if the second Test match between India and West Indies ends in a draw, the Indian cricket team will take the series 1-0 and also win its 10th consecutive Test series against the Windies.