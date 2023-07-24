WI Vs IND: How Can Rain Spoil India's Chances Of Playing World Test Championship Final?

The rainshowers have been a major part of the second IND vs WI Test being played at the Queen's Park Oval ground in Trinidad. The rain wasted a lot of time in the second match between India and West Indies, and it can also push the match to a draw. Team India are the favourites to win the second Test and also clinch the series by a 2-0 lead, but the rain has not allowed the play to begin on the fifth day of the match.

3 things you need to know

Team India is placed in the top spot in recent standings of the World Test Championship 2023-25

Team India is the two-time finalist of the World Test Championship

The Indian cricket team recently lost to Australia in the recent final of the World Test Championship 2023

How can rain spoil Team India's chances to play WTC 2023-25 final?

(Team India skipper Rohit Sharma during the Day 4 of the IND vs WI Test match / Image: AP)

As the rain has not allowed the play to begin on Day 5 of the second Test match between India and West Indies, here are some reasons how can it spoil Team India's chances to play the WTC 2023-25 final.

As per the rules of the World Test Championship, if a Test match between two teams ends in a draw, each team will be given four points.

As per the rules, the top two teams at the end of the WTC cycle play the final with each other and the winner gets the WTC mace.

Team India is currently in the top spot with 12 points and a 100 percent points percentage.

If the match between India and West Indies ends in a draw, Team India will only get four points since the match ended in a draw.

This can later hurt Team India when the WTC 2023-25 cycle will be in the final stages and the team may have to play against challenging teams like England and Australia who are very hard to beat these days in Test cricket.

Team India is on the verge to win 10th consecutive Test series against Windies

Even if the second Test match between India and West Indies ends in a draw, the Indian cricket team will take the series 1-0 and also win its 10th consecutive Test series against the Windies.