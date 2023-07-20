WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship Standings After Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka

Pakistan claimed their first Test victory in exactly a year as they defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test of a two-match series. Riding on Saud Shakeel's 208 the visitors put on a healthy lead to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 312. In the second innings, Abrar Ahmed and Naumad Ali helped PAK bowl out Sri Lanka within 279 leaving and left their team with only 131 runs to chase. But the visitors made a mockery of the chase as they somehow held on to their nerve to see out the game.

3 things you need to know

Astonishingly this is Pakistan's first Test victory in the last one year

Pakistan's last Test win incidentally came at the same venue, Galle

They are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka

World Test Championship: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in 1st Test

The win left Pakistan at joint top alongside India who will take on West Indies in the second Test match at Queens Park Oval starting from 20th July.

Also Read: Dravid makes epic remark on possibility of three India vs Pakistan matches in Asia Cup

Pakistan finished 7th in the 2021-23 WTC points table and would be determined to make it at least to the top four. The Asian giants haven't been at their best in the long format and this victory would definitely provide a big boost to their WTC credentials.

The 2023-25 WTC cycle has just commenced with the ongoing Ashes series. So a number of nations are yet to start their Test journey and it has not been reflected in the points table.

Australia are third in the points table while England remains fourth as they staged a fightback in the Headingley Test having defeated the Aussies by four wickets.

Also Read: India vs West Indies Test 2023 live score: Will Rohit Sharma & Co dominate WI in 2nd Test?

Updated 2023-25 WTC Points Table after Sri Lanka vs Pakistan