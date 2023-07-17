'Will Always Back Him': Usman Khwaja Supports Underfire Warner Ahead Of 4th Ashes Test

The Australian cricket team could not continue their winning momentum in the Ashes 2023 series and lost the third match by three wickets. Aussie opener David Warner is also not having the best of the Ashes series so far and has only scored 141 runs in six innings at an average of 23.50. Warner also continued his bizarre record of getting out to English pacer Stuart Broad and has already been dismissed to him three times in the series.

Usman Khawaja gives a big statement on out-of-form David Warner

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has looked in good touch in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series and scored 456 runs at an average of 76.00. He also played a brilliant knock of 141 runs in the inaugural Test at Edgbaston and an essential role in the team's two-wicket win.

Amidst the talks of excluding his opening partner David Warner from the team's playing XI for the 4th Test, Usman Khawaja has come up with a big statement on Warner and said that the team will continue to back him.

Khawaja during the post-match press conference said:

He's probably the hot topic right now. But I'll always back David no matter what and I think all the other guys would too. With Marnus, he's just getting started and getting out - it sucks. He's normally a very good competitor, but I have no doubt that at some level, I expect him to get big runs in the next couple of games. He's too good not to if he keeps getting starts the way he is. His mindset is too good, he's so level-headed.

The focus of the Ashes 2023 series will now shift to the fourth Test in Manchester where both teams will walk on the ground with the intention of winning the match. The hosts are once again expected to reshuffle their bowling attack in the Old Trafford Test whereas the visitors can also make some key changes in their starting lineup.