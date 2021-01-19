Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Get Emotional After India Capture Rare Gabba 'Fortress'

Ajinkya Rahane-led Team India triumphed over Australia to breach their ‘Fortress’ Gabba in the final few minutes on Day 5. Rishabh Pant played a blinder with 89* and also scored the winning boundary at the end. Back against the wall after getting shot out for 36 in the series-opener, coupled with several Indian players losing their spots due to injuries, a depleted Indian line-up successfully defended their Border-Gavaskar Trophy honours and continue to remain a strong contender to book a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

India end Australia’s 33-year-old stranglehold at The Gabba, courtesy Rishabh Pant’s 89*

Here are the highlights from a remarkable innings #AUSvIND https://t.co/C9woukKq4r — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli among others hail India’s performance

India’s Test win at The Gabba and series win in Australia prompted several former cricketers to take to Twitter and express their admirations for the visitor’s achievement. Former Indian captain and Border-Gavaskar Trophy legend himself, Sachin Tendulkar, led tributes for Team India with a congratulatory tweet on the micro-blogging site. His former teammates Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra were among others to shower appreciations for the young Indian side.

Current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was another member from the cricketing fraternity to pay his tributes. Captain Virat Kohli, who is currently away to be with his family, wrote that the “grit and determination” which India displayed in their tour was a “standout for us the whole way”.

Moreover, even former English captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and congratulated the Indian team. The cricketer-turned-commentator was among those who had predicted a 0-4 whitewash for the depleted Indian unit, especially after they were bundled out for 36. Apparently, Vaughan now sees the Indian victory as a chance for England to regain The Ashes Down Under later this year.

Here is a look at some of the ex-cricketer’s reactions to India’s famous series win Down Under.

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai.

From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special.

And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special . pic.twitter.com/3CAQIkAuwq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gilll and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages👏👏👏 #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

Okay then....let’s say this one more time. Rishabh Pant should be playing for India in all three formats too. He’s reminded us that let’s not lose patience with him. How blooody good has he been....!!! A game-changer. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2021

The Greatest Test series win of all time ... Well done #India you have just shown the way for England to get back those Ashes back later in the year ... 👍 https://t.co/eWKaKFfJ41 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test result

India were left to chase 328 on Day 5 to manufacture a rare series win in Australia. After Rohit Sharma departed early in the day, his batting partner Shubman Gill stroked his way to 91 from 146 balls. Batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara himself notched up his 28th Test fifty en route to scoring 56 from 211 balls. After the departures of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hit his stride with a quick-fire 89* as he batted with the tail to see India past the finishing line.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Watch video of highlights from Day 5

