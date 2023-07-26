WWE News: Top-star To Be Written Off Television And Miss SummerSlam; Here's Real Reason

Several high-octane clashes have already made their way to the WWE SummerSlam 2023. The marquee premium live event is scheduled to be held on August 5 at the Ford Field in Detroit Michigan. As per reports, a top WWE star is set to be ruled out of WWE TV with just weeks to go for SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his titles against his Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes will battle Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023

Former WWE champion ruled out of WWE TV ahead of SummerSlam 2023?

The July 24 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw Dominik Mysterio successfully defend his NXT North American Championship title against Sami Zayn. However, Dominik didn’t win the match on his own and was significantly helped by his Judgement Day mates. The singles match turned around when Zayn’s teammate Kevin Owens was dragged out to the stage and was attacked by Rhea Rupley and Damian Priest.

This proved to be a distraction for Zayn, who ended up getting pinned down by Dirty Dom. In a backstage segment after the match, Wens was seen favoring his rid in the trainer’s room, hinting towards a serious injury. Meanwhile, as per a report by WRKD Wrestling, the attack on Owens was carried out to write him off WWE TV as the injury seems to be legitimate and had occurred before Judgement Day’s attack. It also hinted towards Kevin Owens missing out on SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2023: What's next for Sami Zayn after Kevin Owens' injury?

If the reports are believed, things could turn sour for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign of both Zayn and Owens. It is worth noting that the duo were last involved in a big feud against The Usos at WrestleMania 39. Since then, they have been involved in a feud with The Judgement Day.

SummerSlam 2023 Matchcard so far

Undisputed WWE and Universal Championships match: Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

WWE Women’s Championship match: Asuka (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Championship match: Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins (c)

Intercontinental Championship match: Drew McIntyre vs Gunther (c)

Logan Paul vs Ricochet