'Will Find Ways To Contribute'; Tweets Kolkata Knight Riders After Missing Out On WPL Bid

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has expressed its disappointment after missing out on buying a team in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The BCCI on Wednesday announced the successful bidders for the Women's Premier League and revealed the names of the five parties who have won the right to own and operate a franchise in the tournament. KKR was one of the several entities to show interest in buying a team in the WPL, however, the group failed to match the successful bids.

After the BCCI confirmed the successful bidders, KKR took to its official Twitter handle to express disappointment. KKR congratulated the five new teams at the WPL before adding that they tried really hard to bring the women's game to its fans in Kolkata. KKR further stated that it will find ways to keep contributing to the growth & development of women’s cricket in India. The franchise went on to add that its venue in Kolkata will be open for other WPL teams and it's just a matter of time before they bring WPL to Eden Gardens Stadium.

"Congratulations to the 5 new teams at the WPL! We tried very hard to bring WPL to our fans in Kolkata & came really close. Needless to say, we will find ways to keep contributing to the growth & development of women’s cricket in India. Kolkata as a venue is still open! It’s just a matter of time before we bring WPL to Eden," the tweet read.

WPL teams details

As revealed by the IPL governing body, the combined bid valuation for the five teams was a whopping INR 4669.99 crore. Interestingly, three of the current team owners at the men’s IPL tournament have now become WPL team owners as well.

As per BCCI, Mumbai Indians’ parent company, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd fetched the ownership rights for the Mumbai-based WPL team for a total of 912.99 crores. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s parent body Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd bought the Bengaluru-based WPL franchise for 901 crores, while Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd successfully bid for the Delhi WPL side for 810 crores.

Image: IPL/BCCI