Will Harbhajan Singh Retire? Fans Curious As Spinner Calls Time With MS Dhoni's Chennai

Harbhajan Singh has been one of India's finest off-spinners who has won many matches for India and has also been a part of many famous wins. In his illustrious cricketing career, Bhajji has represented India in 4 World Cups and has been a part of the triumphant squad in the 2007 & 2011 editions. The 40-year-old has picked over 700 international wickets across all formats ever since he made his debut in 1998.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 auction: Will Punjab up their budget by firing THESE 2 top international stars?

Fans curious about Harbhajan Singh's future after contract expiration with Chennai

Harbhajan has also been a veteran in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The off-spinner has bagged 150 wickets in 160 matches. The off-spinner played for Mumbai in the first 10 years of his IPL career and for the last three years, he has been part of the Chennai franchise. Notably, Harbhajan Singh pulled out from the Dream11 IPL 2020 that was held in the UAE citing personal reasons.

On Wednesday, the Indian veteran took to Twitter to inform his fans about his contract with CSK coming to an end and expressed his gratitude to Chennai Super Kings' staff, management and fans. The offie bid farewell to Chennai while terming his experience with MS Dhoni & co as 'great'.

ALSO READ | Is MS Dhoni set to take call on Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav's IPL fate on Wednesday?

As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best..🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 20, 2021

As soon as Harbhajan posted the tweet about the expiration of his contract, Twitter went into a frenzy. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans wondered 'Will Harbhajan Singh retire?'. A certain section of fans also thanked the veteran spinner for his services while Mumbai fans asked him to become the franchise's mentor. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Come to MI. we would heartily welcome our Turbunator back to us. @mipaltan



Please bring him back. @mipaltan @sachin_rt @ImRo45 — Muzammil (@muzammil_0078) January 20, 2021

Come back home paaji but as mentor pic.twitter.com/uxzOlJCTHM — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 20, 2021

Will you be playing for other team or retiring altogether from IPl — heel by nature (@apurvpanchal9) January 20, 2021

When will you take retirememt ? — Surya (@SuryaRCB1) January 20, 2021

Thank you bajji pa for all the games you played for @ChennaiIPL. We have many marvelous memories with you for 2 years but we won't compromise while playing against you.😁😎



Whatever it might be 'CSK vs Bajji' or 'CSK with Bajji' we always love you. — Nikhil B (@nikhil_positive) January 20, 2021

ALSO READ | Arjun Tendulkar becomes eligible to feature in IPL 2021 auction pool post Mumbai debut

Meanwhile, Chennai finished seventh in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season last November. Their worst-ever seasonal outing has apparently evoked a change in the outlook of their squad, with recent reports indicating that the franchise is likely to part ways with quite a few of their battle-hardened players ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Along with Harbhajan Singh, Chennai also missed the services of their most-experienced southpaw Suresh Raina during IPL 2020.

According to a report by InsideSport, MS Dhoni and CSK team management are still unsure about retaining Suresh Raina for the upcoming season as the reason is being understood is the hefty pay-tag attached to the retired cricketer. As per the report, Raina had a ₹11 crore contract with Chennai side and as per the IPL norms, if a player has to be retained by the IPL franchise, it has to be done on the same price as it was in the previous year.

Harbhajan Singh net worth

According to networthbro.com, Harbhajan Singh net worth is estimated to be ₹63 crore. Harbhajan Singh net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises from his endorsing deals with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2021: Deadline to complete player retention process for franchises is Jan 20

SOURCE: HARBHAJAN SINGH INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.