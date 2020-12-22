Ajinkya Rahane's Worries Increase As Cricket Australia Hypes Up THIS Steve Smith Record?

Even if you can - somehow, with some effort - ignore what happened to India in the first India vs Australia 2020 Test last week, India's chances in this series seem bleak. With Virat Kohli on paternity leave, new captain Ajinkya Rahane will have his work cut out for him starting with the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. With lingering memories of that series loss in 2018-19 still in their minds, the hosts will be ready for redemption against a weakened India side - similar to the Aussie side India so emphatically defeated last year to record their first series win in the continent.

Also Read | Steve Smith In Line To Lead Australia Again? Cricket Australia Head Drops BIG Update

Of the 12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that India have played in Australia, the Men in Blue have only managed three series draws and one series win. That makes for a pitiful result of 29 losses, 7 wins and 12 draws from 48 matches for India. This statistic becomes even more concerning when you factor in the loss of Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami, add in the fairly inexperienced top order and Rohit Sharma's lack of practise time ahead of the 2nd match. Contrasting India's bleak numbers, Cricket Australia's latest figures on Steve Smith could also worry Ajinkya Rahane.

Also Read | David Warner Prepares For Boxing Day Test Adorably At Home With Daughter: WATCH

Steve Smith career stats at the MCG a concern for India

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, the traditional host of the iconic Boxing Day Test, has become a bastion for Steve Smith since he played his first Boxing Day Test here, a decade ago. Smith returned to the MCG in 2013 after being dropped from the Test squad post his unsuccessful 2010-11 Ashes campaign and has not looked back ever since. His average in Boxing Day Tests since then sits at a mammoth 144. Returning to his most successful Test venue after his poor showing in the 1st Test, Smith will be a force to reckon with for India.

"It's been a while since then, I've grown as a player over that time and my Boxing Day record is probably my best in Australia of all the grounds," Smith said of this record. Taking the field against one of his favourite opponents this Saturday, Smith will be chasing his first century in almost 15 months - his longest century drought ever. This will be his second Boxing Day clash against India and it comes with a dangerous precedent. His first Boxing day clash against India came in 2014 when he scored 192 in his first series as captain. Smith's has scored 7 of his 26 Test centuries in just 11 Tests against India and will be hoping to sneak in a few more as well this time around.

Also Read | Steve Smith 'insults' Ian Chappell Publicly, Begins New Feud With Him Over Bouncer Laws?

India vs Australia schedule

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 5:00 am IST

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 5:00 am IST

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 5:30 am IST

Also Read | Suresh Raina Issues Statement After Being Booked In Mumbai; 'Was Unaware Of Protocols'

Image Credits: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.