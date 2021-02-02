Will Stuart Broad NOT Play Alongside James Anderson In 1st Test Against India?

England speedster Stuart Broad is part of a 16-member squad for his side’s upcoming first two Test matches against India at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their squad on January 21, i.e. during England’s two-match series in Sri Lanka. Several England players have already begun their training routine ahead of the series-opening match on Friday, February 5.

India vs England 1st Test: Ben Stokes, Rory Burns train ahead of series, watch video

Stuart Broad might be rested from India vs England 1st Test

Premier England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad hold a collective Test experience of 1,123 wickets between them. While both cricketers are part of the English touring party, the team management is likely to favour only of them for the series-opening Test match in Chennai. Even during England’s recent 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka, Broad played the first Test and was given a rest immediately after while Anderson was called in for the second Test.

The trend might continue with one of the two seasoned pacers likely to be given rest by the England team management due to the spin-friendly nature of the pitch at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The venue is known for assisting spinners, which could prompt the Joe Root-led side to go for two specialist spinners in the form of Dom Bess and Jack Leach. Moreover, spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali can also find a spot in the playing XI.

The team management is also likely to opt two fast-bowling all-rounders in the form of Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. Spin and all-round options coupled with a settled batting line-up would leave only one slot to be filled by a specialist fast bowler in the side. If James Anderson ends up getting the nod over Broad, the team management can swap spots with the two or even play them both at some point later in the series.

India vs England 2021 updates

The India vs England 2021 four-match Test series will be played February 5 and March 8. The matches will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. Here is a look at the entire schedule for the India vs England 2021 Test series.

England squad for India Tests 2021

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are both set to make a return into the England squad after they were rested from their series-winning campaign in Sri Lanka. Here is a look at the entire England squad for the first two Test matches in India.

A look into England squad for India Tests 2021

