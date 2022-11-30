Williamson's Unconvincingly Successful DRS Review Dismisses Hooda, Sparks Laughter Fest

India and New Zealand faced each other in the 3rd ODI which is currently being played at Seddon Park in New Zealand's Hamilton. The Black Caps had already taken the lead in the series after winning the opening match. The second match of the series was washed out by rain, making the third match for India a do-or-die contest.

Williamson's mysterious DRS review sends Hooda back to pavilion

Kane Williamson decided to field first after winning the toss against India. The Kiwi bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals to put India in a spot of bother. However, Hooda's bizarre manner of dismissal left everyone in splits. The incident happened in the 34th over of India's innings. Tim Southee cramped Deepak Hooda for room with a half-pitched delivery. Hooda in turn went for the pull but failed to connect the shot.

The ball went to Tom Latham behind the stumps, but there was no appeal from him or Southee for the wicket. The on-field umpire called the delivery wide but that is when New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson decided to take the review. The review turned out to be successful with replays showing Hooda getting the edge. The third umpire completed the formalities and gave Hooda the marching orders. The clip of the incident was shared by New Zealand Cricket's official Twitter handle.

Southee makes it six down on review. Deepak Hooda departs. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport and in India with @PrimeVideoIN. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/zJuydzN2Lp — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 30, 2022

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI story so far

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI was abandoned due to rain with New Zealand in a comfortable position chasing 220 for victory. Adam Milne knocked over the top order and along with allrounder Daryl Mitchell finished with three wickets apiece. For India all-rounder, Washington Sundar played a fighting half-century, after coming into bat when India were struggling at 121-5 in the 26th over.

Sundar's composed 51 off 64 balls gave the tourists a chance of squaring the series. The spin-bowling all-rounder had also played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs from 16 balls in the first ODI. Shreyas Iyer was the other top scorer for the team with just 49 runs failing to convert his start. He became the last wicket to fall. New Zealand were 104/1 before the rain stopped play. Finn Allen was dismissed for 57 round off 54 balls.