IPL 2023: Sam Curran And Co. Meet Dalai Lama Ahead Of PBKS Vs DC Clash In Dharamsala

PBKS vs DC: In a crucial clash to keep their playoff hopes alive, Punjab Kings are playing against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 17, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Adding a touch of serenity to their preparations, the PBKS players sought blessings from the revered spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, before their match against Delhi.

Punjab Kings took to its official Twitter handle to share a few pictures of their players meeting the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala. "Our team was truly blessed to meet His Holiness the @DalaiLama," Punjab Kings wrote in the caption of the post.

Punjab Kings have entered the game with a handful of players in decent touch. Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, and Liam Livingstone had been performing well, and they will be eager to exploit a vulnerable Delhi Capitals bowling unit. On the other hand, the Capitals boast a star-studded batting line-up, which needs to click if they want to secure a victory over the Kings.

Heading into the encounter, Delhi Capitals found themselves languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. Capitals' most recent defeat came against Punjab Kings on May 13. Punjab Kings will now aim for a double against the Capitals. A victory would keep their playoff dreams alive. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have already been knocked out of the league.

As far as the match is concerned, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje have made comebacks for Delhi.

PBKS vs DC: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC subs: Mukesh Kumar, Abhishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Pravin Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan

Image: Twitter/PunjabKings