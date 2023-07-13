R Ashwin Surpasses Coveted International Wickets Record During IND Vs WI 1st Test | WATCH

After missing out in the WTC 2023 final against Australia, R Ashwin has made a tremendous comeback in the longest format of the game. The veteran spinner ran through the West Indies like a tank on Day one of the first Test being played in Dominica, and picked his 33rd 5-fer. He also reched a significant figure in the international wickets and established himself into an elite club of icons.

Ashwin completes 700 wickets in International cricket

He has so far taken 479 wickets in Tests, 151 wickets in ODIs, and 72 in T20s

Ashwin took his 33rd 5-wicket haul in India vs West Indies 1st Test

Ravichandran Ashwin completes 700 wickets in international cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is the number one ranked Test bowler as per current ICC rankings, once again made the cricket world testify of his brilliance. Ashwin last wore the Test jersey against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, where he ended up becoming the man of the series alongside Ravindra Jadeja. While months passed since the culmination of the series, Ashwin continued from where he left off and picked up the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul immediately after coming into the attack.

Ahead of the match, Ashwin needed 3 wickets to get to the 700 mark and he got there after picking up Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kraigg Braithwaite and Alzarri Joseph. He crossed the esteemed number by snaring two more dismissals. The ended with five after sending home the lone wolf from the West Indies' innings Alick Athanaze. The veteran spinner then finished the West Indies stint at 150 by taking the wicket of number 11, Jomel Waarican.

BCCI congratulates Ashwin on completing 700 wickets in International cricket

After he achieved the remarkable milestone, BCCI was quick to acknowledge its player. The Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a post in admiration of Ravichandran Ashwin. Here's what BCCI posted.

With the 33rd five-wicket haul of his career, Ashwin has reached a total of 702 wickets. The 36-year-old had so far accumulated 479 wickets in 92 Tests, 151 wickets in 113 ODIs, and 72 of the sort in 65 T20Is. Ashwin is still going strong and is third in the list when it comes to Indians who have taken the most wickets in international cricket. Anil Kumble (953) and Harbhajan Singh (707) are the only ones above him.