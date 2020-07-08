Windies, England Players Take The Knee As The First Test Begins At Ageas Bowl Post COVID

Just before Kemar Roach bowled the first delivery at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to mark the resumption of international cricket on Wednesday, all the West Indies players, match officials and the England players, in a symbolic move, took the knee to voice their protest against racism. The visitors also showed their wrist with a black glove on similar to the 1968 Olympic 'Black Power salute.' Apart from showing solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, the players also observed a moment of silence in honour of Sir Everton Weeks, who passed away last week.

Following the global stir against racism triggered by the murder of George Floyd, the West Indies and English players are also sporting the 'Black Lives Matter' logo on their shirts. The Black Lives Matter emblem has been designed by Alisha Hosannah, the partner of Troy Deeney, professional footballer and captain of Premier League side Watford Football Club. He was contacted by ECB and CWI and permission was granted for the logo to be displayed on the collar according to ICC regulations.

#ENGvWI Just before the start of play, our #MenInMaroon took a knee to show their solidarity against Racism with the Black Lives Matter movement. 👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/HQ63Q6T3yM — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 8, 2020

England men’s Test captain Joe Root had said, “It is important to show solidarity to the black community and to raise much needed awareness around the topics of equality and justice. The England players and management are unified in this approach and will use the platform of international cricket to fully support the objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists."

Just before the match began on Wednesday, Windies legend Michael Holding while speaking to the broadcasters delivered a powerful message regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. The former cricketer said that there is a need for a society that represents and supports people from all different backgrounds. He talked about the importance of honest conversations, opportunities and the role of 'people in positions of power.' Michael Holding further spoke about American citizen George Floyd, whose death sparked the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, by saying that he 'burst into tears' while watching the brutal video on an Instagram video.

