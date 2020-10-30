Women's Big Bash Heat Vs Hurricanes Live Stream In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Brisbane Heat are all set to meet the Hobart Hurricanes in match 11 of the Women's Big Bash League. The Heat vs Hurricanes match will begin at 10:10 am IST from the Sydney Showground Stadium on October 31. Here are the Heat vs Hurricanes live streaming details, how to watch Heat vs Hurricanes live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Big Bash League: Heat vs Hurricanes preview

Defending champions Brisbane Heat take on the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League this week. Brisbane Heat took on the Perth Scorchers in the first game of the WBBL 2020, winning their two points in a commanding manner. After restricting Perth to a paltry 132 courtesy of some great bowling by Nicola Hancock, Delissa Kimmince and Amelia Kerr and some gun fielding, Brisbane chased down the required runs in just 17 overs. They are now top of the table with 3 points after their second match against the Melbourne Renegades was washed out. They also have a strong net run rate of 1.282.

The Hobart Hurricanes ended last year's WBBL season second to last with just 9 points to their name. Their performance so far has also not been much different. The Hurricanes lost their first match of the season to last year's runners-up, the Adelaide Strikers.

After being bowled out for a mere 84 runs in 16.3 overs, there was not much for the bowlers to do except take the game as deep as they could. Adelaide won the game in 14 overs with the loss of just 2 wickets. Hobart's second game against Perth was rained out. They are in last place on the table with one point and an NRR of -1.871.

WBBL Live in India: Heat vs Hurricanes live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Heat vs Hurricanes game will be televised on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India. Heat vs Hurricanes live streaming will be available from 10:10 am IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. Heat vs Hurricanes live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash League: Heat vs Hurricanes pitch report and weather forecast

The weather forecast for the match is not a good sign for the teams. Accuweather predicts heavy showers in the morning followed by a passing shower in the afternoon, meaning that this match might as well go the way last week's matches went: abandoned without a ball being bowled. The temperature during this match will be 18°C. The weather conditions can influence the conditions of the pitch, which has been very balanced so far.

