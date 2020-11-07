Women's Big Bash Stars Vs Scorchers Live Stream In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Melbourne Stars Women will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers Women in the Women's Big Bash on Saturday. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney and will begin at 1:35 PM IST. Here's a look at the Stars vs Scorchers live streaming details, match preview and other details.

WBBL Live: Stars vs Scorchers preview

Melbourne Stars have been unbeaten in the Women's Big Bash League, with seven points in their five games so far. The Stars have been unfortunate so far though, with three of their game being washed out due to rain. The Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have just one win their five games so far, while two of their five games abandoned.

The Stars won their last game against the Adelaide Strikers, while the Scorchers stumbled to a 24-run defeat against the Sydney Thunder. Melbourne Stars are favourites and have won three of their last five games against the Perth Scorchers and are expected to win the game on Saturday.

Stars vs Scorchers probable line-ups

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Katherine Brunt, Alana King.

Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Katherine Brunt, Alana King. Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Piepa Cleary, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Down, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Megan Banting.

Stars vs Scorchers pitch and weather report

The North Sydney Oval aids both batsmen and bowlers and the Stars vs Scorchers contest promises to even contest between bat and ball. According to Accuweather, rain could play spoilsport, with 20% chances of rainfall. Scores in the region of 140+ can be expected. Captains winning the toss are likely to bat first on this pitch and the overcast conditions could help the pacers generate more than usual swing.

WBBL Live: How to watch Stars vs Scorchers live in India?

The Stars vs Scorchers game will be televised on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India. The Stars vs Scorchers live streaming will be available from 1:35 PM IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. The Stars vs Scorchers live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

(Image Courtesy: Stars, Scorchers Instagram)

