Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Pakistan will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, November 7 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PAK vs ZIM live action will kick off at 3:30 PM (IST). Both sides consist of some promising names which is why we have an exciting contest on the cards.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe recently squared off in a three-match ODI series where it was the hosts who triumphed 2-1 after winning the first two matches. However, Zimbabwe will be running high on confidence after beating Pakistan in a nail-biting third ODI where the result was decided through a Super Over. Zimbabwe have played some good cricket throughout the ODI series.

Their middle-orders, as well as, bowling has looked solid. Their top-order is yet to fire and they have a great opportunity to get back amongst the runs in Saturday's fixture.

On the other hand, Pakistan have been at the top of their game in the ODI series. All their players are in brilliant form and they are certainly the favourites going into the series. They will look to correct their errors from the last game and kick-off the T20I series on a winning note. Ahead of Saturday's fixture, let's take a look at the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe weather forecast, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe pitch report, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming details and details of PAK vs ZIM live scores.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live match will be pleasant. According to Accuweather, the temperature during the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will be 26 degrees during the commencement of the match. It will drop considerably during the finishing stages (18 degrees at around 7:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels during the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will hover between 26-52%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe pitch report

The surface at Rawalpindi will be favourable for the batsmen. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers as there will be some swing initially with the new ball. Batsmen should look to settle at the crease before deciding to shift gears. The average score at this venue in the last five T20I matches has been 163. The chasing teams have won three and lost two games. According to our analysis, the team winning the toss should look to field first.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming and PAK vs ZIM live in India

There is no official telecast of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe series in India. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming will be available on PTV Sports. For PAK vs ZIM live scores and in-match highlights, fans can refer to the social media handles of both teams and the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) website. The match will begin at 3:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, November 7.

SOURCE: ZIMBABWE CRICKET TWITTER

