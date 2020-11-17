Women's Big Bash Strikers Vs Renegades Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Adelaide Strikers Women will take on the Melbourne Renegades Women in the Women's Big Bash on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium and will begin at 9:00 AM IST. Here's a look at the Strikers vs Renegades live streaming details, match preview and other details.

WBBL Live: Strikers vs Renegades preview

Adelaide Strikers Women are one of the competitors for the playoffs as they take on bottom side Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday. The Strikers currently are fifth with 11 points, having won five and lost five of their 11 games so far. The Renegades, on the other hand, have only won two of their 11 games so far and are most likely out of the knockout race, but will hope to end their campaign on a positive note.

The Strikers defeated the Renegades earlier this season in a thrilling encounter which the Strikers won by just six runs. The Renegades have their backs against the walls on Wednesday but have the potential to seal two points.

A dominant performance with the ball, following Penna's stunning knock, sees us claim a vital victory against the Hurricanes 🙌 #BlueEnergy #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/dNw5eu1mhA — AdelaideStrikersWBBL (@StrikersWBBL) November 17, 2020

Strikers vs Renegades probable line-ups

Adelaide Strikers: Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Stafanie Taylor, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown

Melbourne Renegades: Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Amy Satterthwaite, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley, Carly Leeson, Amy Yates, Molly Strano, Makinley Blows, Ella Hayward, Lea Tahuhu

Strikers vs Renegades pitch and weather report

The Sydney Showground Stadium aids both batsmen and bowlers and the Strikers vs Renegades contest promises to even contest between bat and ball. According to Accuweather, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport, with just 3% chances of rainfall. Scores in the region of 150+ can be expected. Captains winning the toss are likely to bowl first on this pitch as teams chasing have a favourable record on this ground.

WBBL Live: How to watch Strikers vs Renegades live in India?

The Strikers vs Renegades game will be televised on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India. The Strikers vs Renegades live streaming will be available from 9:00 AM IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. The Strikers vs Renegades live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

(Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au Twitter)

