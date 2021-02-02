Big Bash League Final To Have 75% Crowd Attendance, All SCG Tickets Sold Out Within 1 Hour

The Big Bash League (BBL 2021) is almost nearing its end with just 2 matches left to decide the winner of BBL 2021. While the Sydney Sixers have already booked a place for themselves in the final, they now await the winners from the BBL Challenger match between the Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers. The final match will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, December 6 with BBL organisers giving fans good news about increasing the crowd capacity at the stadium during the BBL final.

BBL final to witness increase in crowd capacity

According to the tweet made by the organisers on the official Big Bash League Twitter handle, the crowd capacity for the BBL 2021 final has been increased from 50% to 75%. The increase in capacity means 28,500 fans and SCG members will now be able to attend this final match of the season. Following the announcement, fans went all out to buy the tickets which were consequently sold out in an hour's time.

HUGE NEWS!



After public tickets sold out in less than an hour yesterday, we've got permission to increase capacity at the @scg to 75% 🙌 #BBL10 #BBLFinals pic.twitter.com/9tgp1c22v5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 2, 2021

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, while speaking to the Sydney Sixers' website said that the organisers were grateful to the NSW Government, NSW Health, Venues NSW and Cricket NSW for making this possible and ensuring the BBL 2020-21season ends on a high. He also added that the organisers can’t wait to see Sydney fans for the first time in this year's BBL season.

Details about BBL Challenger live match

The BBL Challenger live match between the Perth Scorchers and the Brisbane Heat will be played on Thursday, February 4th at Manuka Oval. Before entering the Challenger round, the Heat defeated the Adelaide Strikers in the eliminator before beating the Sydney Thunder in the knockout stage. The Perth Scorchers on other hand were beaten by the Sydney Sixers by 9 wickets in the qualifier and they will be hoping to beat the Heat and take on the same opposition in the final as well.

BBL live streaming

Fans can enjoy the BBL Challenger live match in India on Sony SIX channels. Fans can also tune into the SonyLIV app and website for BBL live streaming. For Challenger live match live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League and Cricket Australia’s social media accounts as well as that of the participating teams.

