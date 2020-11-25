Womens National Triangular T20 DYA W Vs CHA W Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

PCB Dynamites Women will go up against PCB Challengers Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Triangular T20 Championship. The match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The DYA W vs CHA W live stream is slated to begin at 1:00 pm IST on Wednesday, November 25. Here's where fans can catch the DYA W vs CHA W live streaming in India.

DYA W vs CHA W live streaming: DYA W vs CHA W live scores and Women's National Triangular T20 preview

Dynamites have already hit the ground running by winning the opening fixture versus Blasters and are placed at top of the points table. They would look to continue their winning run and make it two wins out of two and hold onto their top spot on the points table. On the other hand, Challengers saw their first match versus Blasters getting washed out by rain a couple of days back following which they had to split the points. This match will be crucial for them as a win will take them at the top of the points table.

Women's National Triangular T20: DYA W vs CHA W squads

Dynamites Women: Rameen Shamim (c), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Masooma Zehra Fatima and Umme Hani.

Challengers Women: Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Saima Malik, Waheeda Akhter.

DYA W vs CHA W live streaming: DYA W vs CHA W pitch and weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy in Rawalpindi on Monday. The temperature around the Pindi Cricket Stadium is expected to be around 13 degrees Celsius with humidity going up to 78%. Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard-strip is good for batting but looking at the weather conditions, the team winning the toss could look to bowl first and make use of the overhead conditions.

DYA W vs CHA W live streaming: How to watch the Women's National Triangular T20 series

The Women's National Triangular T20 series will not be televised in India. Fans can catch DYA W vs CHA W live streaming on PCB's official YouTube channel. DYA W vs CHA W live scores can be followed on the website and social media handles of the PCB.

Womens National Triangular T20 Schedule

Image: Pakistan Cricket / YouTube

