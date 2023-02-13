Women's Premier League Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch WPL Auction In India, UK & US?

BCCI's new initiative the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take its biggest step before the take-off today. The tournament's auction ceremony will take place today. A total of 5 teams will bid for the 409 players.

The franchises of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Ahmedabad and Lucknow wil lock horns today to build the squad for the upcoming WPL. The tournament will begin in the first week of March. From the set of 246 Indian players, the biggest names would be of, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Under 19 winning captain Shafali Verma, India's star batswoman Smriti Mandhana, etc. From the foreign land, names such as Ellise Perry, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone among others, would feature at the auction. So, with the base set, let's us now pay heed on When, where and how to watch the WPL 2023 auction live in India, UK and USA.

When will the Women’s Premier League player auction take place?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will take place on Monday, 13 February.

Where will the Women’s Premier League player auction take place?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will take place in Mumbai, which will also be hosting the inaugural edition of the tournament entirely.

What time Women’s Premier League player auction begin in India?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will start at 2.30 PM IST.

What time Women’s Premier League player auction begin in USA?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will start at 4 AM EST.

What time Women’s Premier League player auction begin in UK?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will start at 9 AM BST.

How can I watch the Women’s Premier League player auction in India?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will be telecast live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. You can also live stream the event on the JioCinema app.

How can I watch the Women's Premier League player auction in US?

The Women’s Premier League player auction will be telecast live on Willow TV.

The Women’s Premier League player auction will be telecast live on Sky Sports.