Vitality T20 Blast WOR Vs GLO Live Streaming In India Details, Pitch And Weather Report

Worcestershire will face off against Gloucestershire in the Central Group fixture of the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the New Road Cricket Ground, Worcester at 5:30 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

English T20 Blast live in India: Team news

With both the teams coming into the match with defeat on their side in their respective last encounters, they will look to get back to their winning ways. With Moeen Ali and Pat Brown unavailable because of England's white-ball commitments, Worcestershire will miss their services for the game. Gloucestershire appear to be favourites ahead of the match.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast preview

Several matches from the Central Group in the Vitality T20 Blast were abandoned due to incessant rain. However, fans will hope that the Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire will provide them with some exciting cricketing contest, with both teams on par in terms of quality. The last five games between the two counties have seen both teams win two matches each, while one game was abandoned due to rain. Worcestershire are favourites for the Vitality T20 Blast clash and will hope that their home advantage can sway the match in their favour.

WOR vs GLO live scores: Pitch and Weather report

The opening rounds of the Vitality T20 Blast were blighted by rain so far. According to Accuweather, the Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire clash will be played under partly cloudy conditions, but showers are unlikely to disrupt the flow of the game. The New Road's pitch has been deemed as good for batting with an average first innings score of 170 runs. With the sun out, the pitch promises to get better as the game progresses.

WOR vs GLO live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live videos by following the match centre of the ECB website. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams.

For WOR vs GLO live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, the Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday.

WOR vs GLO live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Worcestershire: Rikki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Brett D’Oliveira, Ben Cox, Ross Whiteley, Ed Bernard, Daryl Mithcell, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington.

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor.

Image Credits: Gloucestershire Cricket Instagram