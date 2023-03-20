WPL 2023: With MI and DC already through; check qualification scenario for RCB, GG and UPW

The WPL 2023 is now at its business end and teams have begun to qualify for the next stage. So, far the league leaders Mumbai Indians and the second-placed Delhi Capitals have qualified for the next round, leaving RCB, GG, and UPW in tandem. Thus, who would be the third team to qualify, the coming few days would determine. In the meanwhile, let's look at the qualification scenario of these teams.

After a little over 2 weeks, the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League has now reached its fag end. Most of the teams have played 6 games and a couple have even reached the 7 mark. So, the picture of the eliminator has started to take shape. It should be noted that the team who will top the table after 8 matches will directly qualify for the final, whereas the 2nd and the 3rd placed teams will battle it out in the eliminator for the other spot in the final. For the first place, the race is on between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, MI is currently at the top but only have a 2-point cushion over DC. As for the remaining teams, let's pay heed to their qualification scenarios one by one.

How can UP Warriorz qualify?

After Delhi and Mumbai, UP are the third table on the table right now. Hence, the chances for UP to qualify are quite likely as they have tho matches in their hand. The equation for them is simple, win both matches and reserve their place in the eliminator. However, a loss could push the place in jeopardy, as then the focus would shift to the results of other teams and the net run rate.

How can Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify?

Currently fourth on the WPL points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to win their last league match to put pressure on UP Warriorz. RCB have the daunting challenge of beating MI in front of them. If RCB secure victory and UPW stumble in their last two matches, then an outside chance for Bangalore to qualify could emerge. The NRR could play a crucial role as if the aforementioned takes place then RCB have to have enough numbers in the NRR column to qualify.

How can Gujarat Giants qualify?

Sitting at the bottom of the table, Gujarat Giants have one match in their hand, which they will play against UPW. To qualify, first, the giants have to seal victory over UP by a huge margin. They have a similar case to RCB, thus, they have to hope that UPW lose both their games, moreover, have to supersede both RCB and UPW in the NNR zone.

So, that's the qualification scenario. In a couple of days, the qualification scene will become more vivid. Starting with the process, today UPW will take on GG and MI will be up against DC.