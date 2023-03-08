WPL Will Challenge Big Bash As Best Women's T20 League, Says Alyssa Healy

Australia women's cricket team opener Alyssa Healy feels that the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India will prove to be a great competition for Australia's Women's Big Bash League in the future. Healy has been one of the top run getters for the current Australia women's team and also a brilliant wicket keeper.

Alyssa Healy is leading the UP Warriorz franchise of the WPL and will try to give her best and take her team to the title in the inaugural season of the tournament.

UP Warriorz till now have played two matches in the tournament and have a win and a loss under their name. Warriorz are at the third spot in the table with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals sitting above them whereas Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the table.

“WPL will put pressure on our domestic competition”

Healy in her blog on Cricket Australia website wrote, “The WBBL has been the envy of women’s cricket for eight years now, but there’s no denying the WPL will put pressure on our domestic competition."

“It’s not all about money, but players in the WPL are earning more for a three-week competition than they are playing for their country for 12 months of the year", Healy continued.

“For the WBBL to keep pace with the WPL and retain its status as the best domestic competition in the world, we need to make sure it’s lucrative and exciting enough for the best players to keep making the trip to Australia", Healy added.

“I feel strongly that the WBBL should be about entertainment: our showpiece competition where fans pack out the hill and watch the best players in the world do battle," Healy said.

The WPL tournament began on March 4, 2023, with the match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai team emerged victorious.

The Women's Premier League auction was held in February 2023 wherein Team India opener and vice captain Smriti Mandhana was bought for Rs 3.40 crore and Nat Sciver Brunt was second most expensive player at Rs 3.2 crore.

The Women's Premier League matches are being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium of Navi Mumbai.