'Dr.' Virender Sehwag Credits Himself For Wriddhiman Saha's Selection In Hyderabad Team

Hyderabad trumped over Delhi by 88 runs in Dubai on Tuesday, October 27 in the 47th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As has been the case throughout the tournament this year, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the recently-concluded game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman jokingly credited himself for ‘Player of the Match’ Wriddhiman Saha’s inclusion into the Hyderabad playing XI.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha hammers Delhi bowlers with a punishing 45-ball 87

Wriddhiman is adjudged Man of the Match for his scintillating knock of 87 off 45 deliveries.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/vKWbWYSvi0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 27, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag foresaw Wriddhiman Saha’s inclusion in playing XI?

On Wednesday, October 28, i.e. one day after Hyderabad team annihilating Delhi, Virender Sehwag praised the performance of their dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha. Playing only his second game of the ongoing season, Saha was selected in Hyderabad’s playing XI as an opener in place of Jonny Bairstow. The right-handed batsman then clubbed an attacking 87 off just 45 balls in an innings filled with elegant cuts and pulls.

To fans amusement, Virender Sehwag hilariously credited himself for the wicketkeeper’s performance and for Hyderabad’s authoritative win over high-flying Delhi. He recalled his message from a few days ago where he said that an “underrated Wriddhiman Saha” should be brought back into playing XI by the Hyderabad team management. Sehwag later assumed that Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman must have seen his episode before deciding to bring in the dashing Indian wicketkeeper.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag talks about his prophecy on Wriddhiman Saha, watch video

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM

