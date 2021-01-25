Graeme Swann Controversially Takes Dig At Virender Sehwag, Calls Virat Kohli 'Patient'

India recently scripted history by beating Australia in their own den as they clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 after being thrashed in the first Test. The expectations have certainly risen from the current Indian team after they managed to do the unthinkable Down Under. The Indian team is now gearing up to face England at home with their eyes set on the World Test Championship.

Graeme Swann advises England spinners on how to bowl to Indian batsmen

While India has the advantage of the momentum gained from the courageous win against the Aussies, the Men in Blue will also be riding on home advantage when they face England in Tests in February. As the enthralling series nears, cricket pundits have started sharing their views on the series. Recently, former England spinner Graeme Swann advised England spinners on how to bowl in India and pointed out the key to grabbing wickets.

While speaking on the Hussain and Key Cricket show, Swann acknowledged that England spinners have a formidable task in front of them bowling to 'patient' Indian batting line-up in the upcoming India vs England 2021 series. The former spinner reckoned that in order to pick up wickets, England spinners will have to be patient and continue to bowl with discipline.

Citing his own example, Swann stated that the one thing that he always used to tell himself is that it's going to spin and added that it does spin even on day one where they are fairly flat pitches. The off-spinner opined that if you bowl with discipline against India, their batsmen will play you respectfully. He controversially added that there is no Virender Sehwag in this Indian team who used to take on bowlers from the word go during his playing days.

Swann reiterated that Indian captain Virat Kohli plays spin patiently and waits for the bad ball bad to play his shots. The Englishman opined that Indians are extremely patient but if England spinners are willing to go one step further in that regard and bowl all day, they will take wickets. However, he admitted that the spinners might have to work very hard for them and might lose some timber, which he reckoned isn't a bad thing.

Swann named Jack Leach as the England bowler to watch out for in the India vs England 2021 series. The England veteran further said that Leach has to run up and be prepared to bowl nothing but straight deliveries, pitching middle stump and hitting middle stump. According to Swann, if Jack Leach can do that and tie one end up by bowling 40 overs a day, then England can rotate their strike bowlers in (Mark) Wood, (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad and get the other spinner to attack more.

