While IPL is a platform where talent meets opportunity, Mumbai Indians is a prominent franchise that has made the model successful. Over the years many youngsters have emerged from the MI camp and went on to play for India. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are the foremost names that come have reached the pinnacle in the last decade. However, the scouting process of MI is still firm and as per captain Rohit Sharma two prominent talents from the prevalent season can go on to reach the same stature as that of Pandya and Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma names two players who will be next Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

In an interview with JioCinema, Rohit Sharma highlighted the effort of the scouts, who travel here and there to churn out the talent. Sharma said, Jasprit Bumrah and Pandya brothers first caught the eyes of these scouts. He further stated that scouts push the talent which later gets picked up by MI in the auction.

"MI is a superstar team, MI scouts work day and night, saw Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya, and then picked them. We worked really hard for that. We know how to use players with his maximum potential. I have seen with my own eyes that how hard scouts and coaches work with players and a lot of credit goes to scouts. All these players were brought in the auction and were not directly picked. Ishan Kishan played for different franchisees before he came to Mi and look how is he performing."

"Nehal Wadhera, and Tilak Verma will repeat the story of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and they will be huge stars for MI and India in the future but the MI coaching team and scouts have worked really hard on them."

Mumbai Indians, who have yet again made it to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League, will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. The 5-time champions endured some setbacks in the season, however, came back each time to eventually make it into the top 4. Rohit Sharma recently revealed the reason behind the consistency of the MI team and named the elements that work hard so that team delivers every time.