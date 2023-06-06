'Money is good, but...': Mitchell Starc reveals why he doesn't take part in IPL anymore

Ahead of the IND vs AUS WTC Final, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has issued a huge statement on the Indian Premier League and wants to play 100 Tests for Australia. Starc was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2014 and 2015 but didn't play in the cash-rich league after that. He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders but missed an entire season due to injury.

Mitchell Starc is one of the best bowlers in world cricket and has been Australia's trump card in all three formats. Starc recently in an interaction with cricket.com.au said that the money in the Indian Premier League is good but he would like to continue playing for Australia.

"I've tried to be smart about it, decided not to do certain things to play for Australia for a long time. Yes, the money is good, but I would love to play 100 Test matches. Whether I get there or not, I don't know, but it will be a good match. Hopefully, I have a little bit left in me", Mitchell Starc said.

READ: 'These tags of king and prince': Virat Kohli finally opens up on comparisons with Shubman Gill

Starc also said that as soon as the next left-arm fast bowler comes along for Australia, he will know that the time has come for him to retire. "Having played across three formats for more than 10 years, there has been a lot of pain, but I am grateful that I have got this far. While I've tried to add to the bow, someone must be following me as the wind speed drops. Once that next left-hander is coming, yeah I'm sure I'll know when I know", Mitchell Starc said.

READ: 'Our guys have played T20 and now they have gone to England': Sachin Tendulkar gives his verdict on the WTC Final

Mitchell Starc had faced a lot of criticism for his lean patch in international cricket and also said that it did affect him earlier. However, he is now dealing with all the criticism in a much better way. "That (media criticism) might have bothered me a few years ago, but I've definitely settled in a happy place where it doesn't bother me anymore", Mitchell Starc said.

Returning to the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia, the Indian cricket team is making a second stint into the WTC Final after losing to New Zealand in the inaugural edition. The team would be hoping to beat the Aussies and lift the WTC mace.