Ravichandran Ashwin made a strong comeback to the Indian team after being snubbed for the World Test Championship final, taking a five-wicket haul to help India bowl out West Indies for just 150 on the opening day of the first Test in Dominica. The Windies were bowled out in just 64.3 overs, their lowest total against India in Test cricket since 2002. In reply, India reached 80-0 at stumps on day one, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 40 and 30 runs respectively.

3 things you need to know

Ashwin registered his 33rd fifer in the opening Test against West Indies

He now has the most five-wicket hauls among active cricketers

Ashwin also became the 3rd Indian bowler to pick up 700 International wickets

IND vs WI: R Ashwin opens up on WTC final snub

Ashwin, who finished with figures of 5-60 in 24.3 overs, was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he ran through the Windies batting order. He dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite, Alick Athanaze, Alzarri Joseph, and Jomel Warrican, while also becoming the first Indian to dismiss the father-son duo of Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul in Test cricket.

Ashwin spoke about his disappointment at missing out on the World Test Championship final after the play ended on Day 1. However, he said that he was determined to make a strong comeback and help India win the series against the West Indies.

"As a cricketer when you have a shot at a WTC Final and to sit out is fine. For me, it was how do I respond and how do I make sure the dressing room is up and about. Winning the WTC Final is the most important thing and it could have been a very high point in my career and I could have played a good role in it, but it was just unfortunate that it didn’t pan out and the first day left us too far behind in the shed," Ashwin said.

“But what is the difference between me and another person that is going to sulk (about being dropped). All I would like to give my teammates and India cricket as a whole is some understanding and my best efforts on the field and that is where I would like to leave it,” he added.

Team India dominate West Indies on Day 1

Ashwin's performance on day one was a sign that he is still one of the best bowlers in the world. He will be a key player for India in the upcoming Tests, and they will be hoping that he can continue his good form.

India's other bowlers also chipped in with wickets, with Shardul Thakur taking 2-28 and Mohammed Shami taking 1-17. India will be looking to build on their lead on day two and put the West Indies under further pressure.

