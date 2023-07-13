'He Is Going To Do Great Things': R Ashwin Fires Ominous Warning To India's Opposition

Day one of the India vs West Indies first Test match concluded with India at 80/0 in their first batting innings after folding the Windies for 150 runs. Opening batsman and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal overcame the early jitters to showcase his prowess, with captain Rohit Sharma on the other end. Earlier in the day, Ravichandran Ashwin starred with a five-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets, and Mohammed Siraj-Shardul Thakur shared a wicket each.

3 Things You Need To Know

Shubman Gill dropped a position down, allowing Yashasvi to take the opener’s spot

Jaiswal received his maiden India call-up courtesy of his show in domestic cricket and IPL

Speaking to reporters before the match, Rohit said Jaiswal fits into India’s need for a left-hander

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Rebounds Into Test Glory Following WTC Final Snub, Shakes Up Major Record Books

R Ashwin lavishes debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal with praises on conclusion of Day 1

After leading the Indian bowling lineup with his heroic effort to register a fifer, Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about the Indian debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal. Lavishing the 21-year-old with praises, Ashwin said, “Jaiswal is a vibrant cricketer, extremely talented. I hope he goes on to do great things in his career. I think we're going to see some special performances from him.”

Meanwhile, Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to complete 700 international wickets for India. Shedding light on India’s dominant bowling show in the first innings of WI vs IND 1st Test, the 36-year-old added, “Thought it was a pretty good performance. There was a bit of moisture on the pitch earlier but it started to spin later. Saw on the TV as well that it turned more later. Had to adapt early. It was a bit dry, have to get the pace right to trouble the batsmen. International cricket is all about adapting to different conditions.”

ALSO READ | MLC 2023: Major League Cricket Full Schedule, List Of Matches, Date, Time, Venue

Coming back to Jaiswal, on the eve of the first Test, skipper Rohit Sharma revealed the 21-year-old would be his new opening partner, saying he fits right into India’s requirement for a left-handed batter. The skipper also mentioned that Shubman Gill went to head coach Rahul Dravid and revealed his desire to bat at no. 3 for India. Jaiswal’s international debut comes on the back of his sensational show in the domestic circuit and in the Indian Premier League.