WTC Final: Rohit Sharma And Co. To Drop R Ashwin And KS Bharat? Team India's Predicted XI

The Indian cricket team under Rohit Sharma is all set to take on the Australian challenge in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023. The world's biggest Test event will be held at the Kennington Oval ground in London and will start from June 7, 2023. However, ahead of India vs Australia WTC Final, the Indian team will be looking forward to finding the perfect team balance ahead of the highly awaited event.

The English conditions are known to be suitable for the bowlers and they also have an upper hand while playing any match against any team. The Indian team will also like to find a correct replacement for Rishabh Pant and have the task of choosing a wicketkeeper-batsman between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. The team also needs to choose between Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur for the place of fifth bowler.

WTC 2023 Final: Team India Predicted Playing XI

READ: India vs Australia, WTC Final: A look at Rohit Sharma's record as captain in finals

1. Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will be leading the team and also will have the responsibility to give them a solid start early on in the innings.

2. Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has been in splendid form in the last seven to eight months and has smashed hundreds in all formats. He will open the Indian innings with skipper Rohit Sharma in the WTC 2023 Final.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara: Cheteshwar Pujara often referred as the 'Whitewalker' by the Australian team has been one of the most dependable Indian batsmen. Pujara has scored heavily against Australia in the past. India's number 3 will once again try and deliver against the Aussies as he has done many times in the past.

4. Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli roared back to form in September 2022 and ended the nation's wait for his 71st international century. Virat has been constantly hitting tons since then and shall once again lead the charge for the team's middle order.

5. Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has come back to the team on the basis of his domestic performance and his recent IPL heroics. He will play in the WTC Final and his vast experience will benefit the team. How Rahane goes about his business remains to be seen and he will be an important batsman if the Indians want to outclass the Aussie.

6. KS Bharat: KS Bharat might edge past Ishan Kishan and take up the role of the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. Ishan Kishan is yet to make his Test debut and the team might refrain from playing him at a major event.

7. Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has won the Indian team matches previously with his all-round ability and he shall find a place in the team's XI in the WTC Final.

8. Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin being the number one Test bowler may find a spot in the team's XI for the WTC Final vs Australia.

9. Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur is an important member of the Indian team and will enable them to bat deep. Thakur is equally good with the bat and the ball and will be an X-factor as far as the Indian team is concerned.

10. Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami might be leading the Indian pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence and shall also play in the WTC Final vs Australia.

11. Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj might be Shami's partner in the WTC Final vs Australia and shall also play the responsibility to take wickets with the new ball.

Will Team India able to break winless run?

Team India's experience in the ICC knockouts has not been good in the last few years. It has been one of the main reasons behind their failure to win trophies. The Indian team has played well throughout the league stage of almost every ICC event in the last few years, barring the 2021 T20 World Cup but at last, have failed to break the wall of the knockouts and have been eliminated from the tournament. The last time the Indian team won an ICC event was in the year 2013 when they beat England in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

READ: 'You need intent, passion': KS Bharat received critical advice from Dhoni before WTC Final

Team India's run at ICC events in last 10 years

2014 T20 World Cup: Lost to Sri Lanka in the Final 2015 ODI World Cup: Lost to Australia in the Semi-finals 2016 T20 World Cup: Lost to West Indies in the Semi-finals 2017 Champions Trophy: Lost to Pakistan in the Finals 2019 ODI World Cup: Lost to New Zealand in the Semi-finals 2021 WTC Finals: Lost to New Zealand 2021 T20 World Cup: Knocked out in group stages after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand 2022 T20 World Cup: Lost to England in the semifinals

This is the second consecutive time that Indian cricket will be appearing in the final of the World Test Championship whereas it is Australia's first appearance in the WTC Final. Team India lost to New Zealand in the previous edition and now will be hoping to lift the WTC mace against the Aussies.