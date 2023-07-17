'They Don't Get Limelight': Yashasvi's Coach On India's Failures In WTC 2023 Final

As Yashasvi Jaiswal is making the most of the opportunity presented to him, his childhood coach Jwala Singh is all elated and sees him as a player well-suited for all three formats. Jaiswal, who came in as the opener in the 1st Test against West Indies scored an exceptional 173 run-knock and thereby became the 17th Indian to score a century on Test debut. As India won the match by a comprehensive margin of an innings and 141 runs, Jaiswal was adjudged the man of the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal played an excellent knock of 173 runs in 1st Test against West Indies

Jaiswal was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant knock

Ind vs WI series' 2nd Test will begin from July 20, 2023

In an exclusive interview with republicworld.com, Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach Jwala Singh discussed his prodigy that has taken the cricket world by storm and at the same time touched many other aspects of the game. Mentioning them, one of the pressing concerns is India's long-continued draught when it comes to winning an ICC trophy. The team recently had the chance to end the disappointing run when it met Australia in the WTC 2023 final but once again failure was in the destiny. The reasons for India's disappointing run might be petite or many but it is all in hindsight. We asked Singh to bring forward his thoughts on the recent defeat in the WTC final, to which he gave an explicit answer. Here are the excerpts from our conversation.

To be very frank, I feel that now is the time for the Indian cricket setup to identify players who play red-ball cricket more. If you look at the current lot of Indian players, they play a lot of white-ball cricket and they are the ones who represent India in the Test matches too. Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, mostly all the Indian test players play a lot of white-ball cricket. In my personal view, the BCCI should find and groom Test specialists. It is fine even if they don't play the IPL. The BCCI should probably consider compensating the players who miss the IPL. You might have seen that many players score tons of runs in the Ranji season, but they don't play the IPL and they don't get the limelight.

