As Rains Disrupt Games, Some Steps The ICC Could Take To ensure Result-based Test Matches

The rain hampered England's chances to win the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia in Manchester and the match ended in a draw. The English cricket team were the favourites to win the match until Day 3, and its bowlers kept the Aussies under the pump, however, the rain pushed the match towards a draw. The same can happen in the case of the second IND vs WI Test being played in Trinidad, and the match can end in a draw due to rain. The play on Day 5 has not started in Trinidad and the first session is already washed out.

Strategies the ICC ought to achieve to fill majority of Test matches with results

(English cricket team skipper Ben Stokes during the Day 5 of the fourth ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test / Image: AP)

Take a look at some of the measures that the International Cricket Council could take to produce more result-based Tests and lessen the effect of the rainshowers.

More Day-Night Tests: The International Cricket Council must give importance to more Day-Night Tests as it can also increase the popularity of the Test format and can also help to produce more result-based matches.

The International Cricket Council should draw its attention to the betterment of the drainage system in the cricket stadiums which can prevent the loss of time due to rain and the fans can witness a full-fledged match. Reserve day format in Tests: Reserve day is kept in ICC tournaments if a knockout match is abandoned due to rain, the same format could be imposed in the bilateral Test series as well.

Reserve day is kept in ICC tournaments if a knockout match is abandoned due to rain, the same format could be imposed in the bilateral Test series as well. Construction of retractable roof cricket stadiums: The construction of retractable roof cricket stadiums can also be a solution to produce more result-based Tests. The Marvel Stadium, also known as the Docklands Stadium in Australia is an example of a retractable roof stadium and the roof gets closed in case there is a downpour during the match. However, in the current era, this method could be a difficult one to impose.

A draw in Tests can push teams like England, India, and Australia to a certain condition in which they could lose important, which can also rule them out of the WTC 2023-25 Final.