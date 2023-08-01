WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship Standings After England Beat Australia

The fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia ended on Monday. England defeated Australia by 49 runs to win the match and level the five-match series 2-2. Despite the victory, England's success in the Ashes series did not have a significant impact. However, it did elevate them to the fourth spot in the WTC standings. The World Test Championship points table is still in its early stages, with several nations yet to commence their matches. Below is the updated standings for the World Test Championship.

England won the 5th Ashes 2023 Test to level the series 2-2

England have levelled their PCT with Australia in the WTC table

Pakistan are currently at the top of the table with 100 PCT

WTC 2023-25 updated standings

Despite losing the 5th Ashes 2023 Test against England, Australia managed to retain their third spot in the standings with 43.33 percentage points. The match proved valuable for England as it helped them gain PCT points, bringing them at par with Australia. Meanwhile, Pakistan secured a dominant victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test, winning by an innings and 222 runs, propelling them to the top of the WTC 2023-25 Standings with a perfect 100 percentage points.

India currently holds the second position with 66.67 percentage points, and West Indies is placed fifth with 16.67 PCT. During the two-match Test series, India won the first game, while the second match ended in a draw. Despite the draw, India is pleased to begin the fresh WTC cycle with a victory. Their next series will be against South Africa, scheduled for December this year. Bangladesh, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa are yet to begin their matches in the ongoing WTC cycle.

The fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia witnessed an emotional moment as veteran pacer Stuart Broad bid adieu to the game. Broad announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after 167 matches and 604 wickets to his kitty. He has 20 five-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket for England.

Image: AP