Dravid Makes Epic Remark On Possibility Of Three India Vs Pakistan Matches In Asia Cup

On Wednesday evening, the much-anticipated schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup was announced, confirming that Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the renowned competition for the first time in its history. The mega showdown between archrivals India and Pakistan, due for September 2 in Kandy, is one of the most anticipated contests.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka is the current champion of the Asia Cup

The tournament will start on August 30 and end on 17 September in ODI Format

In October India will host the ICC ODI World Cup

In which group are India and Pakistan placed?

Interestingly, the two sides may meet each other three times during the 16th edition, which lasts 19 days. Both India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A, ensuring an early encounter, and if they progress to the Super Fours stage, they might meet again. The climax of the tournament will culminate with the final on September 17 in Colombo, adding to the excitement of the competition.

The prospect of India and Pakistan playing each other three times in a month has sparked considerable interest on social media. During a news conference ahead of India's 2nd Test against the West Indies, head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the hype around these potential matches. Dravid, who served as head coach at last year's Asia Cup, emphasised a desire to focus on the first two matches and not get carried away with conjecture about future possibilities. By focusing on the present problems, Dravid hopes to guarantee that the squad performs well and takes each game as it comes.

What did Rahul Dravid say about India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup?

I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 19, 2023

Talking to the BCCI reporters the Indian head coach stated:

The schedule is out. You have to qualify for the Super Fours to play Pakistan three times. One step at a time, I don't believe in counting my chickens too much, I know we are going to play Pakistan and Nepal in the first two games, so we need to focus on that. We need to win those games and see where the tournament goes. If we get the opportunity to play them three times, it's fantastic. That would mean we reach the final of the tournament, and hopefully, Pakistan does too.

After losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup last year, India experienced despair. In the end, Sri Lanka won the competition and became champions. Given that the T20 World Cup was slated for later in the year, it is important to remember that the previous edition was contested in the T20 format. Similarly to that, the format of this year's Asia Cup will change to fifty overs in preparation for the future ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October and November 2023. The new structure gives the contest a fresh perspective and is expected to present all of the competing teams with new chances and challenges.