'He Will Be Banging That Door': Ravi Shastri's Huge Prediction For Young IPL Sensation

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 till now has seen many emerging players like Suyash Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, and Tilak Varma. All the players till now have been able to deliver many match-winning performances and also have contributed to their team's win. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has come up with a huge prediction about a young Indian IPL sensation who has impressed a lot with his performance.

Ravi Shastri feels Tilak Varma has been one of the real finds of the Mumbai Indians and has impressed with his performance till now in the IPL 2023. Tilak ended Indian Premier League 2022 with 397 runs in 14 matches and was also one of the top run scorers for his team. Varma has also scored 217 runs in six matches till now for MI and will also look to continue his performance further.

Former Indian team coach Ravi Shastri believes that Tilak Varma has gained a lot of praise for his performance and soon will be seen banging the doors of the Indian cricket team.

The standout player is Tilak Varma: Ravi Shastri

“The standout player is Tilak Varma. I said in the second or third game of the commentary that he's an Indian player in near future. He will be banging that door down. He's got that all-round ability, not just to finish off at the end, but the clarity of thought as well. When he comes out to bat, what impresses me the most is his first 10 balls, he's not afraid to take his chances and back his strength", Ravi Shastri said to ESPNcricinfo.

“Rohit said a very good line at presentation in this one game. He said Tilak doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. He's not worried about the reputation, in the sense that he's not overawed. He plays what's on offer, irrespective of the name, which is there for everyone to see. He's got a wide range of shots, the temperament, he looked very good last year, but he's looking better this year. You watch for players who improve", Ravi Shastri further added.