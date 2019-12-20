IPL Auction 2020: The Best Playing XI From The Auction Ft. Glenn Maxwell, Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 on Thursday was full of drama as teams made some very very big (and sometimes, unexpected) purchases. Australians and Indians were the most sought after at the auction and bids going over the Rs. 7 crore mark almost became a common sight. So what would a playing XI look like if it only contained players sold at the 2020 Auction? Therefore, here is the best playing XI from yesterday's auction.

IPL Auction 2020: Best Playing XI

1. Chris Lynn - Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians quite literally stole the Aussie brute for just his base price. For Lynn, this season could be one of redemption, seeing his recent run of form and commitment to only play T20 or T10 cricket.

2. Robin Uthappa - Rajasthan Royals

The 2014 Orange cap winner has been one of IPL's best players and the end of his long association with KKR was a surprise to many. Uthappa may now help the Royals pick up their second IPL trophy.

3. Virat Singh - Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 22-year-old talent has been setting the domestic scene on fire and the Sunrisers Hyderabad may provide him with a good platform to exhibit his talent at the global level.

4. Rahul Tripathi - Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders got a bargain on the talented opening batsman from Maharashtra and got him for a reasonable price of Rs. 60 lakh. Tripathi may solidify their middle-order along with Shubman Gill.

5. Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rajasthan Royals

Jaiswal has been setting the domestic scene on fire and he was expected to go for big bucks. The 17-year-old fetched Rs. 2.4 crore from the Rajasthan Royals.

6. Glenn Maxwell - Kings XI Punjab

The biggest homecoming of the IPL took place when the Kings XI went all out to acquire the services of Glenn Maxwell for a massive Rs. 10.75 crore. The 2017 KXIP captain made his best IPL contributions for the team and he may finally help them get the trophy that has eluded them for a while.

7. Sam Curran - Chennai Super Kings

CSK acquired the super-talented Curran at the auction for an expensive Rs. 5.5 crore. Curran's hat-trick against Delhi Capitals, last year, showed exactly what the youngster can bring to the table.

8. Piyush Chawla - Chennai Super Kings

Piyush Chawla may have been out of the limelight for a while but he has continued to remain one of the IPL's highest wicket-takers. He is now in CSK for a sum of Rs. 6.75 crore.

9. Pravin Tambe - Kolkata Knight Riders

For Tambe, age is definitely not a number. The 48-year-old bagged an IPL contract out of nowhere and will now be rendering his services to the Knight Riders.

10. Mohit Sharma - Delhi Capitals

Mohit is an expert in death bowling and has proved his mettle over the years as he played for CSK and KXIP. He will now wear the Capitals jersey in 2020.

11. Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders

The 2nd most expensive auction buy of all time, the Australian Test vice-captain will now rejoin the Knight Riders for a mammoth sum of Rs. 15.5 crores.

