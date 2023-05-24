Yashasvi Jaiswal To Replace Rohit Sharma In India T20 Team? Harbhajan Singh Gives His Take

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a blistering IPL 2023. The left-hander scored a mammoth 625 runs after 14 matches and was in the race for the Orange Cap throughout the tournament. The player has already won over experts and ex-cricketers with his blazing knocks in the ongoing edition and voices are loud regarding his inclusion in the Indian team. Harbhajan Singh has called for the addition of Jaiswal to the Indian side, however, his statement has risen a pressing query.

Harbhajan Singh, who keeps a keen eye on the happenings in Indian as well as world cricket has hinted that the next generation is ready to take over. However, his statement also calls for a change in leadership and the opening slot.

Should Yashasvi Jaiswal replace Rohit Sharma in T20I squad? Harbhajan Singh gives his take

During a conversation among the members of the experts' panel, Harbhajan Singh presented the name of Yashasvi Jaiswal as the worthy opener. Along with Jaiswal Singh also stated that Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill also be a part of the team. And the new T20 league side should be led by Hardik Pandya. Harbhajan was point-blank asked if seniors like Rohit Sharma should be dropped from the T20 setup. Here's what he said:-

"If we compare the current form, and if we want to shift our focus towards youth, then Yashasvi (Jaiswal) is better than many. After the T20 World Cup defeat in Dubai (UAE) then plenty was discussed about forming a young unit for the format. Guys like Yashasvi, Rinku Singh, and Shubman Gill under Hardik Pandya should be a new team altogether. Hardik Pandya should be captain and Yashasvi opens the innings with Shubman Gill. These guys are filled with potential.”

While Harbhajan Singh did not say anything outrightly but fans suspect that Singh hints at an out-an-out change in the way the India team looks, and the new picture does not involve the seniors of the current team.

What do you think? Is Harbhajan Singh correct? Should Yashasvi Jaiswal get the opening slot, on the back of his IPL 2023 performance? And more importantly, do you think is it time that the torch of captaincy should be passed to Hardik Pandya?