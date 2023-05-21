India's Finisher In The Making? Rinku Singh's Numbers In IPL 2023 Have Been Staggering

25-year-old Rinku Singh finished as the highest run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders during the campaign at the Indian Premier League 2023. While KKR’s 1-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday resulted in their exit from the tournament, Rinku yet again enthralled the fans with his sensational finishing skills. He remained unbeaten after scoring 67 off 33 against LSG, with wickets falling around him.

Rinku Singh proved himself like a storm for KKR in death overs, especially during run chases in IPL 2023. A look at his stats while chasing precisely depicts the authority he possesses in tense situations. While rushing for the Kolkata Knight Riders this year, Rinku hit a mammoth 305 runs in 7 innings, at an average of 152.50, and at an average of 152.50.

While his highest individual score stands at 67 runs, he also hit 20 fours and 22 sixes. He played all 14 league games for KKR in 2023 and returned with 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. In the process, he also smashed four half-centuries, 31 fours, and 29 sixes. Having said that, here’s a look at the rescue knocks played by the UP cricketer in his IPL career so far.

All rescue knocks played by Rinku Singh in IPL