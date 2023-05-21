Last Updated:

India's Finisher In The Making? Rinku Singh's Numbers In IPL 2023 Have Been Staggering

Check out the incredible stats notched up by Rinku Singh during Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023, which concluded on Saturday.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2023

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


25-year-old Rinku Singh finished as the highest run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders during the campaign at the Indian Premier League 2023. While KKR’s 1-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday resulted in their exit from the tournament, Rinku yet again enthralled the fans with his sensational finishing skills. He remained unbeaten after scoring 67 off 33 against LSG, with wickets falling around him.

Rinku Singh proved himself like a storm for KKR in death overs, especially during run chases in IPL 2023. A look at his stats while chasing precisely depicts the authority he possesses in tense situations. While rushing for the Kolkata Knight Riders this year, Rinku hit a mammoth 305 runs in 7 innings, at an average of 152.50, and at an average of 152.50. 

ALSO READ | Gambhir Has High Praises For 'sensational' Rinku After LSG Almost Succumb To His Heroics

While his highest individual score stands at 67 runs, he also hit 20 fours and 22 sixes. He played all 14 league games for KKR in 2023 and returned with 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. In the process, he also smashed four half-centuries, 31 fours, and 29 sixes. Having said that, here’s a look at the rescue knocks played by the UP cricketer in his IPL career so far.

ALSO READ | RCB Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score: Know RCB's Playoff Scenario If Match Gets Washed Out

All rescue knocks played by Rinku Singh in IPL

Matches Season Fall of wickets Runs scored by Rinku Singh Result

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans 

 IPL 2022 16/3 35 runs off 28 balls GT won by 8 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

 IPL 2022 92/3 42* runs off 23 balls KKR won by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 

 IPL 2022

142/5

 40 runs off 15 balls LSG won by 2 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

 IPL 2023

47/3

 46 runs off 33 balls KKR won by 81 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

 IPL 2023 128/3

48* runs off 21 balls

 KKR won by 3 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

 IPL 2023 96/5

58* runs off 31 balls

 SRH won by 23 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

 IPL 2023 70/4

53* runs off 33 balls

 CSK won by 49 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

 IPL 2023 35/3

46 runs off 35 balls

 KKR won by 5 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

 IPL 2023 124/4

21* runs off 10 balls

 KKR won by 5 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

 IPL 2023 33/3

54 runs off 43 balls

 KKR won by 6 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

 IPL 2023 82/3

67* runs off 33 balls

 LSG win by 1 run

 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com