India's Finisher In The Making? Rinku Singh's Numbers In IPL 2023 Have Been Staggering

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
25-year-old Rinku Singh finished as the highest run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders during the campaign at the Indian Premier League 2023. While KKR’s 1-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday resulted in their exit from the tournament, Rinku yet again enthralled the fans with his sensational finishing skills. He remained unbeaten after scoring 67 off 33 against LSG, with wickets falling around him.
Rinku Singh proved himself like a storm for KKR in death overs, especially during run chases in IPL 2023. A look at his stats while chasing precisely depicts the authority he possesses in tense situations. While rushing for the Kolkata Knight Riders this year, Rinku hit a mammoth 305 runs in 7 innings, at an average of 152.50, and at an average of 152.50.
While his highest individual score stands at 67 runs, he also hit 20 fours and 22 sixes. He played all 14 league games for KKR in 2023 and returned with 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. In the process, he also smashed four half-centuries, 31 fours, and 29 sixes. Having said that, here’s a look at the rescue knocks played by the UP cricketer in his IPL career so far.
|Matches
|Season
|Fall of wickets
|Runs scored by Rinku Singh
|Result
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
|IPL 2022
|16/3
|35 runs off 28 balls
|GT won by 8 runs
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|IPL 2022
|92/3
|42* runs off 23 balls
|KKR won by 7 wickets
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|IPL 2022
|
142/5
|40 runs off 15 balls
|LSG won by 2 runs
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|IPL 2023
|
47/3
|46 runs off 33 balls
|KKR won by 81 runs
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
|IPL 2023
|128/3
|
48* runs off 21 balls
|KKR won by 3 wickets
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|IPL 2023
|96/5
|
58* runs off 31 balls
|SRH won by 23 runs
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
|IPL 2023
|70/4
|
53* runs off 33 balls
|CSK won by 49 runs
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|IPL 2023
|35/3
|
46 runs off 35 balls
|KKR won by 5 runs
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|IPL 2023
|124/4
|
21* runs off 10 balls
|KKR won by 5 wickets
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
|IPL 2023
|33/3
|
54 runs off 43 balls
|KKR won by 6 wickets
|
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|IPL 2023
|82/3
|
67* runs off 33 balls
|LSG win by 1 run