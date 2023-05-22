King Or Prince? Detailed Analysis Of Shubman Gill And Virat Kohli's Numbers In IPL 2023

IPL 2023: The recently concluded IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans witnessed a high-octane clash between two generations. Clash of a 'King' with his successor, the 'Prince' of Indian batting, Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli has dominated the cricketing world for more than a decade now and has accomplished nearly everything in this beautiful sport. When Kohli bats, he captivates everybody's attention irrespective of everything happening around him. He might not play for our favourite team but everybody wants to see the Indian stalwart do well and keep on batting. The supposition is hard to escape and this is what the former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper has achieved over the years.

Kohli's batting is nothing but 'poetry in motion', whereas Shubman Gill with the bat in his hand is nothing else but an 'impeccable walking piece of art'. When Gujarat Titans took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 70 of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians and their fans were glued to their television screens, but little did the cricketing world know that talents from two different generations will bring their best to the marquee clash and will add new chapters to the illustrious folklore of the Indian Premier League.

Surprisingly, both Virat and Gill scored their second consecutive IPL 2023 tons in the same game. Virat has always been very vocal about Shubman Gill and his exceptional talent and it looks as if the 'Prince of Indian batting' is ready to take the baton from Kohli and stamp India's batting dominance on the world.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill rose to fame after their success in the U-19 World Cup. Kohli won the trophy in 2008, whereas Shubman Gill clinched the coveted trophy in the year 2018. As far as Virat Kohli's credentials as a leader and as a player go, they are certainly unmatched. The former India and RCB captain has 75 international centuries to his name, has a T20 World Cup, and has won an ODI World Cup. If he was to call it quits today, Kohli will walk away a very happy man with no regrets and also with the satisfaction in his mind and soul that someone like Shubman Gill is ready to take Indian cricket to greater heights.