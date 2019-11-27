Yasir Shah Reveals His Experience Of Dining With An Indian Cab Driver In Brisbane

Pakistani cricketers stole hearts when pictures of them having dinner with an Indian cab driver in Australia went viral on social media. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah spoke about the entire incident and said that the cab driver was happy when the cricketers offered him a chance to have dinner with them. Yasir revealed that the cricketers offered the cabbie the chance to have dinner with them or accept the fare. The Indian cab driver gladly accepted the invitation.

Aus vs Pak: Yasir Shah reveals the story behind dinner with an Indian cab driver

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on their official Twitter handle, Yasir Shah can be seen narrating the entire incident. Yasir Shah said, “We were not aware of any Indian-Pakistani restaurants in Brisbane. So when we five teammates stepped out - Imran Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi - we called a taxi."

Yasir Shah on the incident which brought Pakistani cricketers and taxi driver together on dinner table



🎧 https://t.co/L47fv0CyCZ @Shah64Y pic.twitter.com/nLVxZNPPQc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 26, 2019

“The driver was a Paaji from India. We told him to take us to a nice restaurant. He recognized us and we talked about cricket in Urdu. He refused to take the fare from us when we reached the restaurant. So I told, 'You either have to take the fare or have dinner with us. So he agreed for dinner.' He was very happy that we invited him to dinner. He also clicked pictures with us,” added Yasir Shah.

Aus vs Pak: Yasir Shah's 4-wicket haul in vain as Pakistan collapse to an innings defeat

While the players cherished the dinner with the Indian cab driver, the same cannot be said for their performance in Australia so far. Pakistan lost the 3 match T20I series 2-0 after the first game was washed out. They were handed a humiliating defeat in the first Test at Brisbane, losing the game by an innings and five runs. Yasir Shah had a good outing, picking up 4 wickets including the wicket of Steve Smith for 4. His performance couldn’t help Pakistan put up a fight and they folded cheaply.

