Umar Akmal 'not Corrupt', Should Have Been Supported More By PCB: Kamran Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal comes out in support of his younger brother Umar Akmal, who was recently handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The ban was imposed on Umar Akmal for not reporting corruption approaches made towards him ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season. Kamran Akmal, who last represented Pakistan in 2017, expressed surprise over the outcome of the PCB hearing.

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 27, 2020

Kamran Akmal emphasises support towards Umar Akmal

In an interview on YouTube’s Cow Corner Chronicles on April 28, Kamran Akmal said that PCB should have treated Umar Akmal just like “anyone else”. He said that his younger brother merely reported late to the governing body and he is not what the media is making him out to be. He added that cricket is our “bread and butter” and stated that Umar Akmal should have been supported by the PCB instead. He also recalled the time when his brother dealt with a similar kind of treatment under the coaching tenure of Mickey Arthur in Pakistan cricket.

Kamran Akmal wants Umar Akmal to learn from Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

In the interview, the 38-year-old cricketer also said that his younger brother should follow the examples set by veteran Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. He advised his brother to learn from others and cited the example of present Indian captain Virat Kohli’s early days in cricket. Kamran Akmal said Kohli changed his attitude to become the “World's No.1 batsman”. The senior Akmal added that Umar is still young and he can benefit from following the conducts of such legendary Indian cricketers.

Umar Akmal memes

For many years, Umar Akmal memes have been a constant feature on social media. When his three-year suspension news broke out, netizens once again took to social media platforms and subjected the cricketer to severe online mockery. Here, we take a look at some of the popular ‘Umar Akmal memes’ currently trending on Twitter.

Breaking: All Cricket banned for 3yrs from Umar Akmal 🏏😎 — Ayaan Dhawan (@Reborn2live) April 27, 2020

Umar akmal not reporting fixing appraoch to PCB #umarakmal pic.twitter.com/aQMZIZhB24 — Yogi Bear (@Nakaamdev) April 27, 2020

Umar Akmal bans PCB for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/dxh5tAFqeW — Name mein kya rakha hai? (@iamnobody075) April 27, 2020

Feeling umar akmal for sed :( — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) April 27, 2020

