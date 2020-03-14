When Australia Snatched Victory From Jaws Of Defeat Against West Indies In 1996 WC Semis

Australia were one of the strong contenders to win the cricket World Cup in 1996. They had a very good tournament where they had lost only to West Indies in the group stages. They had to face the West Indies once again in the semi-final. The Windies were coming into the contest after having knocked out a strong South African unit in the quarterfinals.

West Indies pacers troubled Australia early on

In the second semi-final that was played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on March 14, 1996, Australian skipper Mark Taylor won the toss and elected to bat first on a pacy wicket. It turned out to be a bad decision as the Aussies were reduced to 15/4 and just when it appeared that the match was heading for an early finish, the middle-order duo of Michael Bevan and Stuart Law stitched in a 138-run stand for the fifth wicket. Wicket-keeper batsman Ian Healy's cameo in the backend of the innings helped Australia get to a respectable total of 207/8 in their 50 overs. It was a total that looked highly unlikely during the first hour of play.

The West Indian run chase

The World Cup was the then Windies skipper Richie Richardson's swansong and he did not want to leave any stone unturned in taking the coveted trophy back to the Caribbean. With only 208 runs to score on the wicket where dew factor was to play a huge role, Richardson promoted Courtney Browne as the pinch-hitter to open the innings. However, he was dismissed for 10. But, that did not seem to bother the Calypso Boys as Brian Lara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul anchored the run chase. Even after Lara's dismissal for 45, Richardson and Chanderpaul steadied the West Indian ship and they were cruising towards a famous win.

At 165/2, it was just a matter of time before West Indies entered their fourth World Cup final but then there was a huge twist in the tale. When Chanderpaul was caught at mid-on for a gritty 80, that opened up the floodgates for Australia as the Windies batsmen were sent back to the pavilion one by one with all the burden on Richardson's shoulders.

West Indies snatch defeat from jaws of victory

In the final over that was bowled by Damien Fleming, West Indies needed 10 runs and that is when Richardson had pulled the one to the leg-side for a boundary. Nonetheless, on the very next ball, he went on to take a meaningless single as Curtly Ambrose was run out at the striker's end. The Caribbeans needed 6 runs off 4 balls with just one wicket left and a run out meant that there was a change in the strike. Number 11 batsman Courtney Walsh who took the strike was castled for a golden duck as the two-time champions were bundled out for 202 and Australia snatched a nail-biting 5-run win.

A gutted Richie Richardson walked off the cricket field for one last time as a player on this unsavoury note. He remained unbeaten on 49.

