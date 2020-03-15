Tamim Iqbal Looks Emulate His Mentor Mashrafe Mortaza As He Dons The Skipper Hat

For the team to move on from a player and skipper like Mashrafe Mortaza, who has been in the game for over two decades - from being a junior on the national side to going on to take over the reins of the team as their captain, it will indeed be hard. However, the man to whom the reins have been passed on to is Tamil Iqbal, one of Mashrafe Mortaza's wings & a student who has learnt the game from him. Bangladesh have tasted success amid the search for a person who can replace Mashrafe Mortaza, including whitewashing Zimbabwe in the ODI series.

'Will be difficult'

Speaking to the press, newly-appointed ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal admitted that it was going to be very tough for him to fill in the shoes of his mentor and former skipper Mortaza and that he was lucky to have worked with him in close quarters & to have learnt from him. Mortaza said that he knew it was going to be a tough job for him and revealed that Mortaza would be the person he will dial up to if he faces a hurdle.

Mortaza steps down

Mortaza first captained the ODI team in 2009 and permanently from 2014. He led Bangladesh to the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinals and the 2015 Cricket World Cup quarterfinals. He has led Bangladesh in 87 ODIs and won 49. The chance to win a 50th on Friday was less important to him than achieving a series sweep of Zimbabwe. “We players don’t play for the milestone," Mortaza said. “As we take the field for the third game tomorrow, we’ll try to win another game. That’s the ultimate target.”

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said before the series it will pick a new captain afterward. “As captain, tomorrow’s match will be my last,” Mortaza said. “I want to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for keeping faith with me for such a long period. I will try to give my best as a player if the board gives me the opportunity. I have best wishes for the next captain. I will try to help him with the amount of experience I have gained.”

