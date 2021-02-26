As Ind beats Eng, celebs proud & surprised; Atul Kasbekar says 'cricket not the winner'

The third Test between India and England ending in just two days left the celebrities of the film industry pleasantly surprised as they expressed their pride. The stars hailed the spin duo Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, who wreaked havoc in the English batting line-up. Even the pitch that yielded over 17 wickets on day 2 became a topic of discussion.

Celebrities on India’s win against England

Actor Anupam Kher expressed his pride by writing that the 'real power was in the heart of an Indian', and used his much-used 'Jai Ho' slogan.

Photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar stated that a Test match ending in 2 days meant that 'cricket was not the winner', also highlighting similar results on seaming conditions abroad. He also quipped over the need to play a pacer in the turning surfaces.

If a supposed five day test match is over in two days then regardless of who wins...

*cricket is not the winner 😅😃



This statement of mine is just as applicable when a test match is over in two days and a few mins in say, New Zealand #INDvENG — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 25, 2021

If the pitch in the next game is similar let’s not bother playing any of our quicks

Another spinner and another batsman and we’re good to go 😅#INDvENG — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 25, 2021

Actor Aftab Shivdasani was surprised when the match seemed set for a finish on Day 3, before being completed on Day 2. He also congratulated Ashwin for getting into the 400-wicket club with his ‘stupendous performance’.

What an amazing achievement @ashwinravi99 ! Take a bow! Many many congratulations on this milestone and hopefully many more to come for India. Stupendous performance again in this match, looking forward to many more. Best wishes. 🏏👍🏼#ashwin400 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) February 25, 2021

Ashwin was hailed by actor Meiyang Chang for his milestone and that he’d have piled misery on England irrespective of the turning pitch.

Pitch spinner-friendly हो या ना हो, this man makes the ball (and occasionally, the bat) do all the talking! 🏏



(Unless it's Tim Paine, whereby they also have a nice chat 😁)



Congratulations @ashwinravi99 🏆 You're special!#INDvsENG #TestCricket Day 2 (of 2?) pic.twitter.com/ADyKYTYFOI — Ｍｉｓｔｅｒ Ｃｈａｎｇ (@MeiyangChang) February 25, 2021

Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha quipped over the decision fof England to play a lone spinner, Jack Leach on a spinning track.

Bade confidence se Wednesday ko match rakha - socha weekend pe public aayegi. 😆 — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) February 25, 2021

One minute’s silence for that moment in the team meeting where England decided to play Broad, Anderson and Archer in the Test. — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) February 25, 2021

India go 2-1 up

India went 2-1 in the Test series, courtesy the victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Axar won the Man of the Match for his 11 wickets in the match, while Ashwin took seven wickets as England were dismissed for 112 and 81. Rohit Sharma’s innings of 66 and 25* were the other highlights that helped India in getting a 33-run first innings lead and a comfortable chase of the target of 49.

